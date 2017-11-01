There's always one…

British comedian David Walliams has been accused of being racially insensitive as he dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for Jonathan Ross' Halloween party on Tuesday. Man, oh man.

While most fans aren't pissed at Walliams for dressing as the controversial dictator, they ARE upset at David's decision to use prosthetics to change his eye shape and for allegedly changing his skin tone. Many users on Instagram have since blasted the 46-year-old for "yellowfacing" and "cultural appropriation."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a celeb has fucked up on Halloween. Discover the other offensive costume choices for yourself (below)…

CLICK HERE to view "Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER!"

CLICK HERE to view "Most Controversial Celebrity Halloween Costumes EVER!"

[Image via David Walliams/Instagram.]

Tags: controversy, david walliams, halloween, holidaze, icky icky poo, instagram, jonathan ross, kim jong-un, photos!, social issues, tacky and true, wacky