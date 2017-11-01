Brett Ratner is the latest to be accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

In a piece published by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, six actresses, including Olivia Munn, came forward to open up about their incidents with the famed director.

Former model and actress Natasha Henstridge says she was 19 when he forced her to perform oral sex on him. She recalled hanging out in his New York apartment with friends when she fell asleep and later woke to find out she was alone with Brett.

Related: Kevin Spacey Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off Teenage Barkeep

When she tried to leave, the 43-year-old shared:

"He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

Through his attorney Martin Singer, the Rush Hour 2 director disputed her claims, along with the allegations from five more women. Martin stated:

[Image via WENN.]