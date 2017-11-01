Hollywood's Latest New Couples — Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes AND Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign Make Their Debuts!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/01/2017 4:17 PM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingLove LineHalloweenKendall JennerFifth HarmonyShawn MendesHailey Baldwin

It's cuffing season!

Halloween brought new couples Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes AND Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign out to play!

The 20-year-old model was spotted cozying up to the Treat You Better singer at her party she hosted alongside Kendall Jenner (yes, Blake Griffin was there too) at Delilah in West Hollywood.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly of the new couple's night out:

"At the end of the night, Hailey was with Shawn and they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other. They left together at the end of the night."

Ooh la la!

As for the Fifth Harmony singer and the 32-year-old rapper, all of those rumors from earlier this year have officially been confirmed.

After celebrating Halloween together (with a couples costume!), the Or Nah artist told The Breakfast Club:

"Just for you, I'll say yes. Only for The Breakfast Club."

Ch-ch-check out their recent night out together (below)!

Happy Halloween! My phone was dead all day yesterday haha🌕🍂🎃👻🎃🍂🌕A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Quite the progression of a nightA post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Good luck to all!

[Image via Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

