Toronto Actress Launches Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein — As Well As DISNEY!

Looks like Harvey Weinstein has dragged Disney into his drama.

This week, it was revealed that an anonymous Toronto-based actress is heading to court over two alleged sexual assaults she suffered at the hands of the indie movie mogul in 2000. Disney has been listed as a co-defendant in this case as they owned Weinstein's Miramax at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the Toronto Sun, the unnamed accuser has taken the first step in launching a lawsuit as she has filed a statement of claim. It appears the woman is seeking $4 million in damages.

Per the report, Jane Doe claims to have suffered from emotional distress over her unsavory interactions with the disgraced producer. The supposed victim was introduced to Harvey while working on an unspecified Miramax project. Reportedly, the (now ousted) Hollywood heavyweight told the woman she looked like a famous actress.

After the initial introduction, Harvey's assistant, named Barbara Schneeweiss, arranged for a breakfast meeting between Weinstein and the woman so that they could "discuss her career and potential opportunities with Miramax." Hmmm, this already sounds familiar.

The anonymous woman says she arrived at Harvey's hotel, only to learn that the sit down had been moved up to Weinstein's suite. The statement specified:

"Once alone with Doe, Weinstein announced, ‘I like massages. What do you think about massages?' Doe said she thought massages were great, but that the subject was not an appropriate one for a business meeting."

In response, Weinstein is said to have "chuckled" and then proceeded to give the woman a tour of his room. The visit took a darker turn when industry titan "overpowered her, pushed her onto the bed, and took his penis out of his pants." Weinstein then forced the woman's skirt up, pinned her wrists down, and forced oral sex onto her.

Doe eventually broke free, however, when she ran into the assistant in the lobby, Schneeweiss merely "looked down." Unsurprisingly, Barbara (who is now an executive with The Weinstein Company) has also been named in the lawsuit.

The actress reported the incident to her agent, but Harvey downplayed the situation by saying it was a misunderstanding. After Harvey left several voicemails, the actress agreed to meet with him — but made sure to bring her agent and friend along with her.

Upon arriving at Harvey's hotel, Doe was somehow persuaded to meet with Weinstein alone. On the second meeting with the now 65-year-old, the statement relayed:

"As soon as she did, he threw his weight onto her and tried to stick his tongue down her throat."

Ugh. Jane worked with Weinstein on another occasion as she was offered a part in one of his films three years later. Jane says Harvey continued to "harass" her even though she never met up with him again. How awful.

Disney has since responded to Doe's allegations with the following:

"The Weinsteins operated and managed their business with virtual autonomy, and we were unaware of any complaints, lawsuits, or settlements. There is absolutely no legal basis for this claim against The Walt Disney Company and we will defend against it vigorously."

Hmmmm, very inneresting. This is the second civil suit to accuse Weinstein of assault following The New York Times and the New Yorker's exposés about Harvey's sexual misconduct.

We'll be sure to keep our eyes on this suit for any developments!

