Beverly Hills Police Confirm They're Investigating 'Multiple Complaints' Involving Harvey Weinstein & James Toback!

The Beverly Hills P.D. is on the case.

On Tuesday evening, the Beverly Hills Police confirmed that they're investigating disgraced Hollywood heavyweights Harvey Weinstein and James Toback after receiving SEVERAL complaints about the men. Now this is an update we like to hear!

In two similarly worded statements, the BHPD revealed they've "received multiple complaints involving" Weinstein and/or Toback and noted that "these cases are under investigation." Sadly, no other info was released by the authorities. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the police department's statements on the matter (below).

We mean, we're ready for justice to be served. As you surely know, the indie movie mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 prominent women in Hollywood — including A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, etc. The claims brought against Weinstein include sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape. The ousted producer is also being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, the New York Police Department, and U.K.'s Scotland Yard.

As for Toback, he has been accused — by over 300 women — of acting inappropriately during business meetings. Specifically, victims have alleged that James has exposed himself and touched them without their consent. Toback's accusers include Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams, Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone, etc.

Both men have denied the accusations brought against them.

[Image via WENN.]

