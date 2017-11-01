Heidi Klum Surprises With Her Michael Jackson-Inspired Transformation For This Year's Halloween Costume!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/01/2017 9:30 AM ET | Filed under: Michael JacksonHeidi KlumParty Poppin'Halloween

See Heidi's costume HERE!

Heidi Klum always builds up the anticipation with her Halloween costume every year, and this year, she didn't disappoint!

Unlike years prior, the supermodel didn't really tease her outfit on social media until Tuesday, so it was truly a surprise when she showed up as the werewolf Michael Jackson transformed into in his Thriller video!

That's one way to make an entrance at your own party!

Related: Neil Patrick Harris' Family Costume Wins Again!

See it (below):

See Heidi's costume HERE!

From the prosthetics to the outfit itself, Heidi went ALL out!

Did this one beat her past looks? Ch-ch-check out the gallery (below) to decide!

