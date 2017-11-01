Home Videos Photos Shop
Former Hinder Singer Accused Of Trying To Kill Ex-Girlfriend & Threatening To Send Her Family 'Revenge Porn'

Former Hinder Singer Accused Of Trying To Kill Ex-Girlfriend & Threatening To Send Her Family 'Revenge Porn'

11/01/2017

Austin Winkler, former lead singer of the band Hinder, has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after allegedly attempting to kill her and threatening to release "revenge porn" to her family.

According to court docs obtained by The Blast, Jennifer Vetkos was granted a temporary restraining order against the performer, who was ordered to stay 100 yards away from his ex, her son, and her pet.

Vetkos alleges Winkler almost killed her during an altercation back in August that turned physical. She claims:

"He cut off my air supply with his arms under my rib cage … I started having an anxiety attack and I told him I could not [breathe]. He held onto me for another 30 seconds after I said I could not breathe. I thought [I] was going to die … he was trying to kill me."

She also details multiple accounts of what she describes as Winkler "stalking" and "harassing" her — including several instances where she claims the musician "threatens to send revenge porn to my entire family."

Vetkos' request was granted by a judge. A court hearing on the case is set for November 20.

Winkler has yet to respond to the allegations.

[Image via Stefan Trautmann/WENN.]

