Playboy Enterprises Is Pumping The Brakes On Hugh Hefner Biopic Directed By Brett Ratner Amid Sexual Assault Allegations — & Jared Leto Is OUT!

Despite reports last month, Jared Leto has NOT signed on to portray Hugh Hefner in the late Playboy founder's biopic — in fact, it was never official in the first place!

More so, the 45-year-old actor's rep says Jared will not be working with director-producer Brett Ratner in the future in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Leto's camp said in a statement:

"Jared Leto is not and was not attached to a Brett Ratner directed Hugh Hefner film, nor will he be working with him in the future. Earlier reports were incorrect and not confirmed by his representatives."

And not only is Jared out — but so is the whole project.

Playboy Enterprises told Deadline earlier today:

"We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner. We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further."

We'll keep you posted when we hear where this goes.

