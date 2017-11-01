Jeremy Piven 'Unequivocally' Denies Ariane Bellamar's Sexual Assault Allegations

Jeremy Piven speaks out.

As we reported, former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar sent out a series of tweets on Monday accusing the 52-year-old actor of groping her on two occasions – once on set of Entourage and another time at the Playboy Mansion.

The Playboy Playmate also claims to have evidence (including tapes and texts) of Piven's inappropriate behavior. CBS, Piven's current employer, is said to be looking into the matter.

The Wisdom Of The Crowd star responded to the allegations in a statement, writing:

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Additionally, HBO had this to say regarding Bellamar's account:

"Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar's allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously."

