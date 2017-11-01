Jeremy Piven 'Unequivocally' Denies Ariane Bellamar's Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off A Teenage Barkeep In The U.K. -- Deets HERE!
The Hollywood sexual misconduct dam has broken!!
As we previously reported, Kevin Spacey has been at the center of controversial headlines ever since Rent's Anthony Rapp alleged that the House Of Cards star made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was only 14. It's said the incident took place back in 1986.
Related: Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault On The Entourage Set
And, ever since Rapp opened up about his unsavory experience with Spacey, numerous (eerily similar) stories involving the Oscar winner have since hit the press. Most recently, a former barman at the Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex has claimed the 58-year-old flashed his genitals at him and then paid the employee off with a watch to stay quiet about the incident. How awful!
Daniel Beal, who was 19 at the time of the supposed 2010 incident, has alleged that Spacey approached him while the hotel staffer was on break from his job slinging drinks. Apparently, Mr. Spacey was in the area to attend
[Image via Petra Schönberger/Future Image/WENN.]