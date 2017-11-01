Home Videos Photos Shop
Smallville Actress Cassidy Freeman Accuses Jeremy Piven Of 'Predatory Behavior'

Smallville Actress Cassidy Freeman Accuses Jeremy Piven Of 'Predatory Behavior'

11/01/2017

Where there's smoke, there's fire…

As we reported, after former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar accused Jeremy Piven of groping her on two occasions, the Entourage star fought back by saying, "it did not happen."

Related: Kevin Spacey Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off A Teenage Barkeep

On Wednesday, another accuser is coming forward against the 52-year-old!

Cassidy Freeman — known for her roles on Smallville and Longmire — wrote a post on Instagram accusing Piven of "predatory behavior" for an incident that happened when the female thespian was "far too young."

Read the shocking post (below)!

Brett Ratner Sues Rape Accuser For Defamation
