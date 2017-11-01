Smallville Actress Cassidy Freeman Accuses Jeremy Piven Of 'Predatory Behavior'

Where there's smoke, there's fire…

As we reported, after former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar accused Jeremy Piven of groping her on two occasions, the Entourage star fought back by saying, "it did not happen."

On Wednesday, another accuser is coming forward against the 52-year-old!

Cassidy Freeman — known for her roles on Smallville and Longmire — wrote a post on Instagram accusing Piven of "predatory behavior" for an incident that happened when the female thespian was "far too young."

Read the shocking post (below)!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: cassidy freeman, icky icky poo, instagram, jeremy piven, legal matters, sad sad, tv news