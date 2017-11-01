Mean Girls Star FINALLY Confirms He's Dating Former Chippendales Hottie With Adorable Halloween Couples Costume Pic!

Playin', playin' with the boys!

Jonathan Bennett, aka Mr. Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls, has long been rumored to be dating Jaymes Vaughan, the former Chippendales dancer who now cohosts Celebrity Page.

Until now, while Jaymes has been all about posting pics of Jonathan all over his Instagram for months, the Cupcake Wars host has been relatively quiet on social media about it.

But on Wednesday he posted a pic of their Top Gun Halloween couples costume (above) along with the words:

"i Love you babe."

Confirmation doesn't get much firmer than that! See the post PLUS more of the adorable couple (below)!

Because forgot to post on Halloween. i Love you babe. #mygoose @jaymesvA post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

We can't be the only ones who think Jaymes is more of an Iceman, right??

Here are some of the MANY pics Jaymes has posted of the pair…

#MDW Day 3 with this one 🇺🇸 Shirts & Fanny Pack: @tipsyelves My Shorts: @TJMaxx Cause I'm a #Maxxinista #HootersSummerCampA post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on May 28, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the only guy I know who is a bigger spaz than me @jonathandbennett. I love you dude.A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Parade + Donuts + USA 🇺🇸 HAPPY 4TH Y'ALL! #PTownA post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

This oneA post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

One of us loves musicals…the other one is being supportive 🎶 #SendHelpA post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

"Hey wanna go down to San Diego and ride bikes and watch the sunset?" Me: "Sure" ☀️ ☀️ ☀️ ☀️ Thanks @idrinkbeverages 🙌🏽A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

Oh, and here's the two of them being totally professional promoting Jonathan's newest Food Network competition show Halloween Wars:

