Bachelor Alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, & Carly & Evan Bass Get Seriously Spooked In Cape Cod — WATCH!

If this is fake, Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Carly Waddell, and Evan Bass did a phenomenal job fooling us!

Recently in Cape Cod for Whitney Bischoff's wedding, the foursome had a bit of a scare when returning to their recluse rental the night before the wedding.

ICYMI, the former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story this week to tell fans about the haunted experience — and now after seeing the 11-minute video, we can see why!

Related: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Celebrate Their 'Miracle' Baby

And considering Carly is v v pregnant, we can't imagine her stressing out this much if she didn't need to be…

So, this is either an elaborate prank (great acting for reality stars!!) or something really freaky was actually happening!

Watch all the creepiness go down (below)!

Who had Carly's phone? What did Shawn see? What was in the basement? How did Kaitlyn fall? Was someone in the house?

WE NEED ANSWERS, PPL.

P.S. around the 8:40 mark, we're pretttty sure you can see the car keys in Shawn's hands BUT WHO KNOWS ANYTHING ANYMORE.

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: carly waddell, evan bass, instagram, kaitlyn bristowe, scary!, shawn booth, the bachelor-ette