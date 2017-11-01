Kevin Spacey Accused Of Flashing & Paying Off A Teenage Barkeep In The U.K. — Deets HERE!

The Hollywood sexual misconduct dam has broken!!

As we previously reported, Kevin Spacey has been at the center of controversial headlines ever since Rent's Anthony Rapp alleged that the House Of Cards star made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was only 14. It's said the incident took place back in 1986.

Related: Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault On The Entourage Set

And, ever since Rapp opened up about his unsavory experience with Spacey, numerous (eerily similar) stories involving the Oscar winner have since hit the press. Most recently, a former barman at the Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex has claimed the 58-year-old flashed his genitals at him and then paid the employee off with a watch to stay quiet about the incident. How awful!

Daniel Beal, who was 19 at the time of the supposed 2010 incident, has alleged that Spacey approached him while the hotel staffer was on break from his job slinging drinks. Apparently, Mr. Spacey was in the area to attend the Chichester Festival Theatre. While at the hotel, the Hollywood heavyweight made his interest in Daniel known on several occasions.

The now army man dished to The Sun:

"Every time I tried to give him a drink he'd touch my hand in a weird way. He was drinking more and more — he got through a bottle of Jack Daniels."

While smoking a cigarette, Kevin inquired if Daniel "smoked weed" and tried to persuade the barkeep to come up to his room since he had "loads." On the accuser's second break, things took a turn for the worse. Allegedly, Kevin pulled out his genitals and asked:

"It's big, isn't it?"

To make matters worse, Daniel has claimed that Kevin tried to place the barman's hand onto his penis. Ugh.

After Beal spurned the industry vet's advances, he returned to working at the bar — but was followed by the A-lister. Per Beal, Spacey offered up a designer watch in exchange for him to "keep quiet" about the bad behavior. Although Beal agreed to the deal, he felt "dirty" wearing the timepiece and sold it for £3,200 the next day.

Reportedly, Spacey's team called the hotel and demanded that Daniel return the watch. Thankfully, the then teen was quick on his feet and lied by saying he lost it. Kevin later hit up Daniel again by asking if the youth wanted to meet up in London.

We have a feeling more stories like this one will becoming out within the next few weeks. Smh.

[Image via Petra Schönberger/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: busted!, controversy, daniel beal, gay gay gay, house of cards, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, lgbt, oscars, sex