REJOICE! The KarJenners Are Doing A Christmas Card This Year!

11/01/2017 4:03 PM ET | Filed under: Kanye WestKim KardashianHolidazeKris JennerFamilyReality TVCaitlyn JennerKUWTK

no title

'Tis the season to be a KarJenner!

On Wednesday, Kris Jenner confirmed to People that her famous family will reprise their tradition of doing an elaborate Christmas card!

Last year, after Kim Kardashian West's Paris robbery and Kanye West's breakdown, the KUWTK stars canceled their yearly photoshoot.

When asked who is most like the CEO of the brood, the momager replied:

"This week Kim is CEO because she's organizing the Christmas card shoot."

With Kimmy at the helm, you can expect TONS of sexy, glamorous outfits!

While most of the family will be in the festive snap, InTouch Weekly says Caitlyn Jenner will NOT make an appearance due to her feud with the K-sisters.

Cait gets a big ol' lump of coal!

[Image via WENN.]

