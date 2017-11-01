Kristen Bell Reveals The Secret To Keeping Her Marriage To Dax Shepard 'Spicy'

All our favorite couples are breaking up this year.

So you can understand why we're keeping close tabs on Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard!

Thankfully, they seem to have this whole thing figured out. At the premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas, the Veronica Mars star revealed that humor is the glue!

Er, the hot sauce? She told E! News:

"The funny keeps it spicy for us a lot. He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there."

While that's how to keep things fun, there's something even more important for staying together:

"But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs."

Seems pretty simple — so why is everyone having such a hard time in 2017??

