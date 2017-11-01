Is Kylie Jenner About To Reveal The Gender Of Her Baby In A Beyoncé-Style Photoshoot??

Kylie Jenner teased an upcoming photo shoot on Instagram Wednesday — but is it more than that??

The KUWTK star has been uncharacteristically camera shy since her pregnancy news, leading some fans to wonder if she's waiting to drop a Beyoncé style naked baby bump photo on the world.

Video: Kylie & Khloé Kardashian Tease That They Have 'So Many Babies' In New Promo

And that seems to be exactly what she's hinting at now…

Ch-ch-check out her tease-y post (below):

💞 shoot dayA post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

OK, let's break down these clues:

First, the butterflies are clearly symbolic of her relationship with Travis Scott; the couple got matching tattoos of them back in June.

Second, that's a LOT of pink. More than we've seen on Kylie in a long time, which totally makes us think gender reveal. And if it is, it looks like it's for a baby girl!

Despite all the blues clues she seemed to be leaving fans before, this looks to be a fully pink affair.

Do YOU think this is a gender reveal photo shoot??

[Image via Instagram.]

