SO. MANY. POP CULTURE REFERENCES.

During this year's Halloween celebration, your favorite A-listers brought out their costume A-game as many had getups inspired by cult classics. Just take a look at Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa's costumes from Halloween night!! As you can see (above), Mother Monster donned a VVV authentic looking Edward Scissorhands look.

But Ari G and her boyfriend Mac Miller TOTALLY won October 31 as they dressed as Mugatu and Katinka from Zoolander. AH-Mazing!!!

To see all of the celeb costumes…

CLICK HERE to view "Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!"

[Image via Lady GaGa/Ariana Grande/Instagram.]

