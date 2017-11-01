Home Videos Photos Shop
Lady GaGa Is Reportedly Engaged To Christian Carino!

11/01/2017 11:16 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineLady GaGaSuper BowlAwwwwwPut A Ring On It

Omg!

UsWeekly is reporting Lady GaGa is engaged to her talent agent boyfriend Christian Carino — and it all happened over the SUMMER!!

The 31-year-old performer apparently became secretly engaged after Christian asked for her father's permission a few months ago. They have no wedding plans at the moment, as the couple is currently focusing on her health.

Related: GaGa & BF ChristianLook Very In Love In New PDA-Filled Snap!

ICYMI, GaGa has to pump the breaks on her tour after complications with fibromyalgia.

The Born This Way singer was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney before splitting in July 2016 after five years and has been linked to her new beau publicly since the 2017 Super Bowl.

Wishing them the best!

[Image via Lady GaGa/Instagram.]

