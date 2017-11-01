Lana Del Rey Vows To Cut Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Song Cola From Future Live Shows

Lana Del Rey is voicing support for Harvey Weinstein's alleged victims — by no longer lending her voice to one of her hit songs!

The Young and Beautiful singer revealed she "definitely" plans on retiring her controversial song Cola, as the 2012 track was inspired by the now-disgraced movie mogul.

In a backstage interview with MTV News, Lana said she is no longer "comfortable" giving live performances of the song, adding "the only right thing to do" would be to cease performing it in perpetuity.

The indie pop star knows Weinstein and even wrote two songs for The Weinstein Company-produced drama Big Eyes. But since the mega-producer's fall from grace, Cola takes on an uglier tune — one that Del Rey doesn't plan on singing to fans.

The singer, who had previously admitted Cola was inspired by Weinstein, told MTV News:

"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind. I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that."

Smart move, given we now know what those starlets had to do to get the "diamonds" she speaks of.

Based on some of the lyrics to Cola, however, we can't help but wonder if LDR knew a little something about Weinstein's behavior — especially considering the reference to a wife who "wouldn't mind."

Take a look at some of the lyrics for yourself:

"I got sweet taste for men who are older / It's always been, so it's no surprise / Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds / And he's making me crazy / I come alive, alive / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby … I know your wife, and she wouldn't mind"

Hmmm… do U think Lana was privy to Harvey's behavior?

