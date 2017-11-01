Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, Scary!, Crazzzzy, School, News, Viral: News >> Man Who Held Elementary School Teacher Hostage Fatally Shot By Police

Man Who Held Elementary School Teacher Hostage Fatally Shot By Police

11/01/2017 9:41 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersScary!CrazzzzySchoolNewsViral: News

no title

At the very least, no children were physically harmed.

As we reported, on Tuesday, a man identified as Luvelle Kennon (pictured above) allegedly held 70-year-old first grade teacher Linda Montgomery hostage in a classroom at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, CA.

Related: 8 Dead After Rental Truck Drives Into Bicycles And School Bus

According to People, the almost seven-hour ordeal ended when authorities entered the room using flash-bang grenades, and shot the suspect, whose daughter reportedly attends the school. Kennon was transported to the hospital, and later died, said a Riverside Police press release.

While the teacher is safe, authorities say she is "OK, but traumatized," KTLA 5 reports.

It is unclear specifically why the 27-year-old was shot, why he allegedly held the educator against her will, if the two had previous contact, and whether he was armed.

The school will remain closed for the rest of this week.

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
View Pics »
Next story »
Mean Girls Star FINALLY Confirms He's Dating Former Chippendales Hottie With Adorable Halloween Couples Costume Pic!
See All Comments