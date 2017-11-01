Man Who Held Elementary School Teacher Hostage Fatally Shot By Police

At the very least, no children were physically harmed.

As we reported, on Tuesday, a man identified as Luvelle Kennon (pictured above) allegedly held 70-year-old first grade teacher Linda Montgomery hostage in a classroom at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, CA.

According to People, the almost seven-hour ordeal ended when authorities entered the room using flash-bang grenades, and shot the suspect, whose daughter reportedly attends the school. Kennon was transported to the hospital, and later died, said a Riverside Police press release.

While the teacher is safe, authorities say she is "OK, but traumatized," KTLA 5 reports.

It is unclear specifically why the 27-year-old was shot, why he allegedly held the educator against her will, if the two had previous contact, and whether he was armed.

The school will remain closed for the rest of this week.

