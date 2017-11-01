Watch Margot Robbie Flip The Fuck Out In I, Tonya’s Red Band Trailer!

Margot Robbie IS Tonya Harding!

In the full red band trailer for I, Tonya, the biopic goes deeper into the disgraced figure skater's relationships with her husband-turned-ex Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) and her abusive mother LaVonda Golden (Allison Janney).

Plus, we actually see the aftermath of the attack against fellow ice skater Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), which IRL led Tonya to being banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

So as you can imagine, shit goes down in the clip (above)!

And you can watch the film starting December 8 with its limited release.

