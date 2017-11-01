Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Figure Skating, Margot Robbie, Controversy >> Watch Margot Robbie Flip The Fuck Out In I, Tonya’s Red Band Trailer!

Watch Margot Robbie Flip The Fuck Out In I, Tonya’s Red Band Trailer!

11/01/2017 12:48 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersFigure SkatingMargot RobbieControversy

Margot Robbie IS Tonya Harding!

In the full red band trailer for I, Tonya, the biopic goes deeper into the disgraced figure skater's relationships with her husband-turned-ex Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan) and her abusive mother LaVonda Golden (Allison Janney).

Related: Bette Midler Says Hocus Pocus Remake Is Going To Be "Cheap"

Plus, we actually see the aftermath of the attack against fellow ice skater Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), which IRL led Tonya to being banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

So as you can imagine, shit goes down in the clip (above)!

And you can watch the film starting December 8 with its limited release.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
Author Claims Dustin Hoffman Sexually Harassed Her On A Movie Set When She Was 17 Years Old: 'I Loved The Attention… Until I Didn't'
See All Comments