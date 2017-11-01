Home Videos Photos Shop
Meghan McCain Is Getting Married, Y'all!

11/01/2017 8:48 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikLove LineJohn McCainWedding WaltzDaytime TV

no title

John McCain must be so proud!

According to an US Weekly source, Meghan McCain — who joined The View in October — is engaged!

The insider adds:

"Meghan and her fiancée are well into wedding planning."

While the pundit has yet to reveal the lucky guy's name, she has referenced her "boyfriend" in 2016 social media posts.

Congrats, Miz McCain!

[Image via Bridow/WENN.]

