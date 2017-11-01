74-Year-Old Mick Jagger Is Dating A 23-Year-Old!

Rocking the cradle, much??

According to an US Weekly source, 74-year-old Mick Jagger is dating 23-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah! If you do the math, that's a 51-year age difference!

An insider says The Rolling Stones frontman and the UCLA grad school graduate have been seeing each other for a little over a month, and the two were spotted in Paris last week.

Apparently, Alfallah is friends with tons of celebs, including controversial film producer Brett Ratner!

As we reported, last year, Jagger became a dad for the EIGHTH time when his then-29-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick gave birth.

Mick definitely has a type!

