74-Year-Old Mick Jagger Is Dating A 23-Year-Old!

11/01/2017 6:17 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteSuper SeniorsLove LineMick Jagger

Rocking the cradle, much??

According to an US Weekly source, 74-year-old Mick Jagger is dating 23-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah! If you do the math, that's a 51-year age difference!

An insider says The Rolling Stones frontman and the UCLA grad school graduate have been seeing each other for a little over a month, and the two were spotted in Paris last week.

Apparently, Alfallah is friends with tons of celebs, including controversial film producer Brett Ratner!

As we reported, last year, Jagger became a dad for the EIGHTH time when his then-29-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick gave birth.

Mick definitely has a type!

[Image via Franck Castel/News Pictures/WENN.]

