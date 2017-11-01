Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Appear To Have Worn Wedding Bands To The Former Last Song Set!

Should we be calling Miley Cyrus "Miley Hemsworth" these days??

Over the weekend, the Malibu singer visited her fiancé Liam Hemsworth on Tybee Island, where he's currently filming the film Killerman. Ironically, the island off the coast of Savannah, Georgia is where Miley and Liam filmed their movie, The Last Song.

Related: Miley & Liam Look Cute As Ever In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Now, since Miam first fell in love on Tybee Island, it only seems right that marriage rumors have started circulating as a result of Miz Cyrus' visit. Lost?? Don't worry, we're getting to the juicy stuff.

Although the twosome didn't reenact any scenes from their Nicholas Sparks flick, the love birds did flaunt quite a bit of PDA. On Saturday, Miley and Liam were seen jet skiing around and taking adorable pictures together. While the outing itself wasn't an odd choice as Tybee IS an island, many noticed that both Miley and Liam donned bands on their respective ring fingers.

At first, the jewelry just seemed like new accessories. However, later in the weekend, the pair were spotted walking around the southern town — wearing the sparkling bands once more!! SoOoO, we know the Hunger Games hottie has been wearing a "promise" ring lately, but that ring is normally on his right hand.

Again, this time, the silver band was on his RING FINGER. Curiouser and curiouser!!

Besides the rings and the major PDA, there are no other signs that these two are married. Still, ever since Miam's reconciliation, fans have been counting down the days until these two wed.

What do YOU think?? Could Miley and Liam already be married??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Backgrid.]

Tags: hunger games, jewelry, liam hemsworth, love line, miley cyrus, put a ring on it, sighting, the last song, wedding waltz