Millie Bobby Brown Slays Stranger Things Season 1 Recap Rap! Straight FIRE!!!

We know she's an amazing actress, but is there also a record deal in Millie Bobby Brown's future??

The Stranger Things star stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote the new season of her Netflix show — by rapping about season one!

She seemingly uses Cardi B's Bodak Yellow as the beat and her savagery is unmatched! Watch (above)!

And ch-ch-check out the rest of her appearance on the show (below)!

Super cute MBB!

