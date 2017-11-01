Millie Bobby Brown Slays Stranger Things Season 1 Recap Rap! Straight FIRE!!!

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/01/2017 1:07 PM ET | Filed under: Jimmy FallonLate Night TVNetflixStranger ThingsMillie Bobby BrownCardi B

We know she's an amazing actress, but is there also a record deal in Millie Bobby Brown's future??

The Stranger Things star stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote the new season of her Netflix show — by rapping about season one!

Related: 9 Times Stranger Things Stars Totally Invaded Music Videos

She seemingly uses Cardi B's Bodak Yellow as the beat and her savagery is unmatched! Watch (above)!

And ch-ch-check out the rest of her appearance on the show (below)!

Super cute MBB!

