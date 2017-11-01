Moving Her Head On Her Own And 4 Weeks Old Today!!!

Halloween is over and now we're in November! And you know what that means, it's time for #Movember!!

We are proudly participating in the campaign that is now in its 10th year. #Movember supports the Movember Foundation, the only global charity focused on men's health -- they also raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

So let's all spend a little more time on our health, and do what we can to make sure other people are getting the care they need too!

You can find out more about the Movember Foundation HERE!