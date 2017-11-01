Awkward Alert — Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Apparently Distant Cousins!

Wait — is this real life? Or a Game of Thrones plot??

Over the weekend, DailyMail.com made a starling genealogical revelation about love birds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple are actually cousins!!

According to the publication's investigation, the Suits actress and the ginger royal are distant cousins thanks to a late 15th century ancestor of the Queen Mother. Apparently, Miz Markle's connection to the royal family comes via the ancestors of her father, cinematographer Thomas Markle.

While this update is awkz, we doubt it'll hinder the expected upcoming engagement. We mean, we're still rooting for them!!

VERY distant cousins is OK, right?

