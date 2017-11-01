N.E.R.D. Recruits A Rapping Rihanna For Their New Lemon Song & Video!

N.E.R.D. is back, but they're not alone!

Rihanna has teamed up with Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley for N.E.R.D.'s comeback single Lemon, their first new song since 2015!

And not only did they drop the track on Wednesday, they also delivered the booty-bouncing music video!

While you won't catch the group featured in the clip (above), RiRi thankfully makes a cameo!

Ch-ch-check it out and let us know what U think of the sound!!

