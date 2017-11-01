Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Viral: News >> Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clearly Doesn't Know The Definition Of 'Flaw'…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clearly Doesn't Know The Definition Of 'Flaw'…

11/01/2017 5:09 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpViral: News

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Eye roll.

During Wednesday's press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by a journalist to list Donald Trump's "flaws," to which she responded:

"Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis."

Try not to cringe while watching (below):

First of all, the existence of reporters is not a personality trait. An actual flaw would be HOW Trump deals with the press… or maybe the fact that he doesn't believe in the first amendment in the first place.

Secondly, this is the same person who just yesterday thought President John F. Kennedy and JFK were two different people. Bye.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

[Image via NBC.]

