Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clearly Doesn't Know The Definition Of 'Flaw'…

Eye roll.

During Wednesday's press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked by a journalist to list Donald Trump's "flaws," to which she responded:

"Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis."

Try not to cringe while watching (below):

.@PeterAlexander: "What are President Trump's flaws?" Sanders: "Probably that he has to deal with you guys on a daily basis" pic.twitter.com/1cU0QnqnTb

— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 1, 2017

First of all, the existence of reporters is not a personality trait. An actual flaw would be HOW Trump deals with the press… or maybe the fact that he doesn't believe in the first amendment in the first place.

Secondly, this is the same person who just yesterday thought President John F. Kennedy and JFK were two different people. Bye.

[Image via NBC.]

