Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, New York, Crazzzzy, News, Viral: News >> New York City Terror Suspect 'Felt Good About What He Had Done'

New York City Terror Suspect 'Felt Good About What He Had Done'

11/01/2017 6:50 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooNew YorkCrazzzzyNewsViral: News

no title

There is pure evil in this world…

As we reported, on Tuesday, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov allegedly rented a Home Depot truck and drove it into a busy bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, near the site of the World Trade Center. At least eight people were killed and more were injured in the terrorist attack.

Related: Celebs React To The NYC Terror Attack

The suspect was eventually shot by authorities, and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Saipov has no remorse for his actions and wants to fly an ISIS flag in his hospital room. He even told FBI Agents he "felt good about what he had done."

Allegedly, Sayfullo's cellphone contains 90 ISIS videos — including a beheading — which have inspired him to perform the attack.

Truly disturbing…

[Image via St. Charles County Department Of Corrections.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
The Most Insane Victoria's Secret Fails!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Are People Overreacting About Kim Kardashian's Aaliyah Costume?
Next story »
Perez Recommends: The social media ads Russia wanted Americans to see
See All Comments