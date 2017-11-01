New York City Terror Suspect 'Felt Good About What He Had Done'

There is pure evil in this world…

As we reported, on Tuesday, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov allegedly rented a Home Depot truck and drove it into a busy bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, near the site of the World Trade Center. At least eight people were killed and more were injured in the terrorist attack.

The suspect was eventually shot by authorities, and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Saipov has no remorse for his actions and wants to fly an ISIS flag in his hospital room. He even told FBI Agents he "felt good about what he had done."

Allegedly, Sayfullo's cellphone contains 90 ISIS videos — including a beheading — which have inspired him to perform the attack.

