Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are ALREADY Back Together! LOOK!!!

Apparently it wasn't too late to say Sorry.

If you thought Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had a long way to go before getting back to a place where they could date again, we have news for ya — they rode bikes the whole way and made GREAT time.

Just days after we heard about Selena's breakup with The Weeknd, the apparently on-again couple have been hanging out non-stop. Most recently on Wednesday morning, they were photographed having a romantic bike ride!

We're guessing they spoke about all their potential issues then decided they could handle the hard parts and now they're pumped to give it another try! (Y'all tired​ of these jokes yet? Ha!)

Not only did they look like they were having a blast, it seemed every time they stopped, Selenita was right back up against the Biebs getting touchy feely!

Maybe she was just trying to keep warm? After all, it's so cold in the harsh El Lay Autumn…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Jelena is TOTALLY back on, right??

