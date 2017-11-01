The 2017 Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Here — And YOU Control How Christmas-y They Look!

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

By that, we mean the day when Christmas warriors freak the fudge out over the festiveness (or lack thereof) of Starbucks' holiday cups.

On Wednesday, the coffee titan unleashed their cups for the holiday season, and it's clear 2017's model was designed just to avoid the inevitable backlash. At least, that's the plan…

Video: Sia Drops New Christmas Song Santa's Coming For Us!

While the cups are noticeably less red this year, the design has plenty of Christmas-y visuals to appease the critics — including a Christmas tree, doves, a stack of presents, snowflakes (for the snowflakes!), and two hands holding a red ribbon.

Though there are dashes of green and red, most of the space on the cup is a snowy white — which allows consumers, as Starbucks suggests, to color it in with whatever shades they please:

Along with the new cups marks the return of the chain's beloved holiday beverages, including Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline, and Caramel Brulée Lattes.

The company finally figure out how to keep Donald Trump from proposing a boycott again — by giving him a coloring book! Ha!

Are YOU a fan of this year's beverage holders?

[Image via Starbucks.]

