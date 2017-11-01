Taylor Swift Teases Different Lyrics For Gorgeous In New Behind-The-Scenes Video!

Taylor Swift is just barely promoting her new album Reputation.

It's been announced the songstress will be performing on Saturday Night Live the day after its release, and on Wednesday she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent track release, Gorgeous!

Dubbed "The Making Of A Song," Tay shows how the arrangement transformed over the course of just a couple of weeks, including how hitmaker Max Martin reacted to it!

All filmed herself, the vid really gives viewers a more intimate look at the songwriting life of Taylor Swift, especially as she revealed different lyrics she was working with:

"And I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us/I haven't seen him in a couple of months/I go through phases when it comes to love. I'm nothing that you want, but I must say."

AND

"And I've got a boyfriend, he's older than us/I haven't seen him in a couple of months/My reputation precedes both of us."

How interesting!

Tay also provides definitive proof she has ghosts in her home, so there's that!

Watch (above) and let us know if it changes your feelings towards the track!

And be sure to check out the trailer of her AT&T "The Making Of A Song" segment partnership (below):

