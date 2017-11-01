The Weeknd Is The One Who Called Off Relationship With Selena Gomez — Meanwhile, Justin Bieber Wants To Win Her Back!

When one door closes, another door opens — or… re-opens, rather.

As we reported, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months of dating — and according to TMZ, the Starboy singer is the one who called it quits!

Apparently, things started to fizzle out during the summer, and eventually they started communicating less until the passion had completely faded. We're sure their busy traveling and touring schedules made it even trickier.

One thing led to another and Abel ended up calling Selly several weeks ago to officially end the relationship.

Enter: Justin Bieber.

A source told Us Weekly of the former pair's re-connection:

"Since things ended with Justin for good, any other guys that Selena dated were placeholders. All the other guys were just flings. Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love."

But that doesn't mean there wasn't something special with the 27-year-old artist:

"She met The Weeknd and all that changed — she [could] see a future with him and [felt] different about him than the other flings. She [had] been happy with him but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. The situation is a heart string type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants."

As she figures that out, it sounds like Justin will be waiting in the wings:

"Justin really wants to get back with Selena. He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can."

Another insider echoed this sentiment to People, saying:

"Justin is happy Selena is single. He hopes to regain her trust so they can get back together."

Adding of their recent hang outs:

"They have so much to catch up on. They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn't be surprising if they got back together."

And it sounds like the Sorry singer first reached out after hearing of Selena's kidney transplant:

"It seems their relationship now is very different. Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too."

Are U rooting for these two to rekindle their love?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

