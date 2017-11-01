Wendy Williams Gets Emotional While Describing Her On-Air Fainting: 'It Was Really Scary'

In case you missed it, Wendy Williams fainted on-air during Tuesday's filming of The Wendy Williams Show.

The TV host shared she is "ok" following the scary incident, but waited until Wednesday to fill in the audience on the "rest of the story."

An audience member told Us Weekly the 53-year-old "showed no signs of feeling sick" before the show, and according to Wendy, it wasn't until 48 minutes into the show that she began to feel "a little dizzy."

On Wednesday's episode, the former radio personality made it clear her passing out on live TV was no stunt, explaining:

"First of all, I was trending all day — fabulous, but a lot of people thought that was a joke. No, that was a not a joke. I don't want to fall. I'm a tall woman, and it's a long way down. I'm also a woman of a particular age, and I'm not trying to break anything. Also I don't do stunts and jokes for you like that. I don't need that."

And she recalled talking to a producer before the segment she fainted during, saying she started feeling "hot and a little dizzy … like something is about to happen":

"As she was talking to me, all I heard was ‘blah, blah, blah' and all I'm thinking is, ‘Wendy, oh my gosh.' The crew brought out the clear plexiglass podium that you saw — we were about to do our Halloween costume contest. I was like, ‘All right, Wendy. At least you're wearing flats and you're holding onto this and there's only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl.'"

Wendy continued:

"So we come back from the break, I heard nothing that she said. I immediately go to the teleprompter… and that's when you saw me with the eyes."

It all happened so fast!

Getting a bit emotional, the New Jersey native added what was going through her head in those moments:

"It was scary. It was really scary. It was so scary, all I could think of in the middle of the scare was, ‘Don't pull the podium over on you, because that'll make it worse.'"

Before falling, she grabbed her head, explaining:

"That was because I promised myself two things. First of all, this is never going to happen again. Second of all, if it's going to go down, it's got to be as cute as I could make it. So I'm going down with the crown, and I'm not pulling this plexiglass podium to break my bones."

Of course she didn't know what actually happened once she fainted, saying:

"They told me that I went down on my booty first … rolled onto my back, then, boom — on my head.I have no headache, no lump on my head. At 53 years old, no aching in my body. I am shocked. Next thing I know, my husband comes out and collects me and brings me backstage, because he knows what I want to do. I want to hurry up and get back out here and close out the show like the champ I am."

Which she did!!

After the show, Williams met with paramedics behind-the-scenes, sharing her health is "fine":

"My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine, everything was fine. I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

And she later announced:

"For people who thought that I was [stroking out] trying to get this chair next, nope, I'm here for a long time."

Hopefully she never has to experience that ever again!

And now she knows what kinds of costumes to avoid in the future.

