Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, R.I.P., Sad Sad, Viral: News >> Young Wife Allegedly Murdered Her Husband & Accidentally Killed 15 More Of His Family To Escape Arranged Marriage

Young Wife Allegedly Murdered Her Husband & Accidentally Killed 15 More Of His Family To Escape Arranged Marriage

11/01/2017 3:48 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersR.I.P.Sad SadViral: News

Get all the details on the alleged murders.

A young woman from Muzaffargarh, Pakistan has been charged with murder for allegedly poisoning her husband and 15 members of his family.

Twenty-year-old Aasia Bibi is claimed to have murdered her husband, Amjad, to get out of their arranged marriage by poisoning a container of milk. As it turned out, he didn't drink the milk, and it was then used to make lassi, which was served to his family.

With the death toll rising to 16, 11 others are still under medical supervision.

Related: Girl Who Persuaded BF To Commit Suicide Sentenced

It's said Aasia had tried to escape to her parent's house before the alleged murders, but was forced to return to her husband. Additionally, a senior police official revealed her alleged lover Shahid and his aunt Zarina Mai were also arrested and charged under Pakistan's anti-terror law.

Aasia has denied being responsible for the murders, saying:

"Shahid told me to poison the beverage but I didn't do it. He [Shahid] asked me to marry him but I refused."

Wow.

Understandably, there are a lot of reactions about it on the Internet:

[Image via Geo TV.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
View Pics »
« Previous story
REJOICE! The KarJenners Are Doing A Christmas Card This Year!
Next story »
Toronto Actress Launches Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein — As Well As DISNEY!
See All Comments