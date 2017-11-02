Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Alec Baldwin, Controversy >> Alec Baldwin Admits To Bullying Women & Being 'Sexist' In The Past While Calling For Change In Hollywood

Alec Baldwin Admits To Bullying Women & Being 'Sexist' In The Past While Calling For Change In Hollywood

11/02/2017 5:49 PM ET | Filed under: Alec BaldwinControversy

Alec Baldwin wants the harassment to stop.

Alec Baldwin is not ignorant to his own behavior!

At Thursday's event in his honor at The Paley Center for Media, the actor took the chance to discuss sexual misconduct, admitting he's guilty of treating women without the respect they deserve.

And to think this comes just days after he tried to defend his relationships with accused sexual predators James Toback and Roman Polanski!

Related: Danny Masterson's Rape Case Stalled!

He confessed:

"I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I've bullied women. I've overlooked women. I've underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I've done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't. I'm from a generation where you really don't and I'd like that to change. I really would like that to change."

The 59-year-old continued:

"I think it's important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well. I think a lot of what we're dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It's making it less productive."

Lastly on the subject, the 30 Rock star added:

"I knew of certain things that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn't necessarily know the scope when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this. It's been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We've got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we're there to do."

Sounds like Alec can start by doing better himself!

What do you think??

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
View Pics »
« Previous story
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Officially Married — Details On Their Secret Wedding HERE!
Next story »
The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Opens Up About Miscarrying Her Twin Daughters
See All Comments