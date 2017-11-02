Alec Baldwin Admits To Bullying Women & Being 'Sexist' In The Past While Calling For Change In Hollywood

Alec Baldwin is not ignorant to his own behavior!

At Thursday's event in his honor at The Paley Center for Media, the actor took the chance to discuss sexual misconduct, admitting he's guilty of treating women without the respect they deserve.

And to think this comes just days after he tried to defend his relationships with accused sexual predators James Toback and Roman Polanski!

He confessed:

"I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I've bullied women. I've overlooked women. I've underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I've done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't. I'm from a generation where you really don't and I'd like that to change. I really would like that to change."

The 59-year-old continued:

"I think it's important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well. I think a lot of what we're dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It's making it less productive."

Lastly on the subject, the 30 Rock star added:

"I knew of certain things that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn't necessarily know the scope when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this. It's been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We've got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we're there to do."

Sounds like Alec can start by doing better himself!

