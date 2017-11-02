Home Videos Photos Shop
Alec Benjamin Performs 'Swim Until You Love Me' LIVE!

11/02/2017

We've been supporting him for years!

So happy to finally meet and that Alec Benjamin gave us such a beautiful performance!

This kid is gonna be a big star!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

