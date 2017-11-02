Brett Ratner's defamation lawsuit against his rape accuser was revealed on Wednesday, but new details uncovered by Variety are just coming to light.
As we previously reported, Melanie Kohler alleged in a Facebook post how the Rush Hour 2 director "forced himself upon" and "raped" her about 12 years ago at producer Robert Evans' home.
Related: Warner Bros. Cuts Ties With Brett
The former employee at the Endeavor Talent Agency (before it merged with William Morris Agency) claimed he's not a "public monster," but was speaking out so "he can be accountable for the way he's treated the nobodies of the world or at least the way he treated me."
She also went on to say she told no one of the alleged rape, but was inspired to speak out following the Harvey Weinstein scandal:
"I'm embarrassed, humiliated, ashamed, and wish I could go back to forgetting it ever happened. But if I do that, if we all do that, then it keeps happening. We have to come forward. I can't be an advocate for women speaking out if I don't speak out, too. … Brett Ratner raped me. I'm saying his name, I'm saying it publicly. Now at least I can look at myself in the mirror and not feel like part of me is a coward or a hypocrite. I'm standing up and saying this happened to me and it was not ok. Come what may, it is the right thing to do."
She later took down the post after being contacted by the filmmaker's lawyer, Marty Singer.
Marty told Variety on Tuesday:
"He did not rape this girl. It's completely fabricated. … The story doesn't make any sense."
In his lawsuit against Melanie, Brett states he's suffered "emotional distress, worry, anger, and anxiety" by her post. Additionally, he adds he's "suffered injuries to his personal and professional reputations in amounts to be proven at trial."
Melanie has since lawyered up, hiring Roberta Kaplan as her attorney.
We'll keep you updated, especially as six other women have already come forward to detail how he sexually harassed or abused them.
[Image via Media Punch.]
Tags: brett ratner, controversy, facebook, lawsuit, legal matters, melanie kohler, rape, sexual assault