Brett Ratner & Warner Bros. Part Ways Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

After it was reported six women were accusing Brett Ratner of sexual assault and misconduct, it's seeming like another company no longer wants to be associated with the director.

Playboy has already hit the brakes on the deal they had with the controversial 48-year-old, and now Warner Bros. is making some big moves to distance themselves.

Related: Brett Sues Rape Accuser For Defamation

A source told Entertainment Weekly that his first-look deal won't be renewed and his RatPac Entertainment company will no longer be located on their lot!

He's also no longer the producer of The Goldfinch, which WB was working on!

Interestingly enough, Brett told EW that he was the one parting ways with the major studio:

"In light of the allegations being made, I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."

"Resolved" how??

We have a feeling this won't be the last we hear from the Rush Hour 2 director…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: brett ratner, business blitz, controversy, film flickers, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, warner bros.