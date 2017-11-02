Corey Feldman Names One Of His Sexual Abusers — Actor John Grissom

Corey Feldman is not staying quiet!

Amid Hollywood's sexual assault and harassment scandals, the former child star is opening up to Dr. Oz about his alleged abusers. As we previously reported, the 46-year-old insisted he told the Santa Barbara police department the names of his molesters in a sneak peek of Thursday's interview.

Now, we're finally seeing a fuller picture, and the name of one abuser.

The Goonies star explained John Grissom, an actor who appeared in 1988's License to Drive and 1989's Dream a Little Dream, sexually molested him. Corey called the LAPD and filed a report against Grissom on the TV show Thursday.

Check out this clip where Grissom's arrest record and more details are revealed:

WOW.

