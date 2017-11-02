Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Sad Sad, Corey Feldman, Dr. Oz, Controversy, Daytime TV >> Corey Feldman Names One Of His Sexual Abusers — Actor John Grissom

Corey Feldman Names One Of His Sexual Abusers — Actor John Grissom

11/02/2017 4:35 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadCorey FeldmanDr. OzControversyDaytime TV

Corey Feldman opens up in this candid interview!

Corey Feldman is not staying quiet!

Amid Hollywood's sexual assault and harassment scandals, the former child star is opening up to Dr. Oz about his alleged abusers. As we previously reported, the 46-year-old insisted he told the Santa Barbara police department the names of his molesters in a sneak peek of Thursday's interview.

Related: Corey Talks To Megyn Kelly About His Abusers

Now, we're finally seeing a fuller picture, and the name of one abuser.

The Goonies star explained John Grissom, an actor who appeared in 1988's License to Drive and 1989's Dream a Little Dream, sexually molested him. Corey called the LAPD and filed a report against Grissom on the TV show Thursday.

Check out this clip where Grissom's arrest record and more details are revealed:

WOW.

[Image via Dr. Oz/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
View Pics »
« Previous story
Alec Benjamin Performs 'Swim Until You Love Me' LIVE!
Next story »
Joanna Krupa Claims Some Women Are 'Taking Advantage' Of The Weinstein Scandal In Her Attempt To Defend Jeremy Piven
See All Comments