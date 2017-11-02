Danny Masterson's Rape Case Has Been Stalled Despite 'Overwhelming' Evidence Against Him

Hmmm…

Danny Masterson's rape case has been inexplicably stalled in LA courts despite there being "overwhelming" evidence against him, according to police sources.

As we've covered, allegations from the early 2000s surfaced last year regarding accusations that the That '70s Show star "violently" raped four women, three of whom are also Scientologists. The incidents were initially reported to the church, but nothing ever came from it.

Related: Second Woman Comes Forward To Accuse Dustin Hoffman Of Sexual Harassment

Now, The Huffington Post reports the investigation into Masterson has been "slow-rolled," writing:

"Despite compelling ― what one law enforcement source described as "overwhelming" — evidence, the charges have not been approved for filing. The evidence includes audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney's possession."

The Church of Scientology has been widely criticized for its dealing of sexual assault cases in the past — and now people are raising an eyebrow at Netflix, who continues to promote Masterson's show, The Ranch, despite the allegations.

It's very peculiar why the actor's case is being treated this way, especially since Netflix brought down the hammer immediately after the allegations against Kevin Spacey.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more about the case, and possible interference from the church.

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: danny masterson, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, legal matters, netflix