Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Death Penalty Call For NYC Terrorist Attacker

Donald Trump has called for the suspect who killed eight people and injured 12 others to "GET DEATH PENALTY!"

As you know, Sayfullo Saipov – the 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan who plowed down pedestrians and cyclists in lower Manhattan this week — faced terrorism charges in court on Wednesday. He allegedly claims to have been inspired by ISIS propaganda videos, and "feels good" about what he did. Authorities are looking into another possible suspect.

Now, Trump is asking for Saipov to receive the death penalty, and for the end of the diversity visa program that issues paperwork for 50,000 people per year from countries with low immigration rates to the US.

Related: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Clearly Doesn't Know The Definition Of 'Flaw'

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, POTUS tweeted:

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

While we appreciate swift action, we're wondering where this passion was after the attacks in Charlottesville and Vegas… when Trump was only offering his thoughts and prayers. We guess those attackers weren't brown enough.

Ch-ch-check out the responses to Trump's response (below):

In Donald Trump’s America, black and brown people deserve the death penalty. White people get thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/b9nt6FqoJS

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 2, 2017

Donald Trump never proposed the death penalty for the Vegas shooter. #StayWoke

— God's Son (@MojoMoe) November 2, 2017

Donald Trump is calling for death penalty for a terrorist while under investigation for treason. #NYCTerroristAttack

— Anastasia Selby (@anastasiaselby) November 2, 2017

If you look at these pictures and only see one terrorist, you are a racist, disgraceful, reprobate riling up your racist base! pic.twitter.com/EBdctvYsN2

— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 2, 2017

You should take out an ad in the Times to make sure everyone knows he should get the death penalty too.

— Travon Free (@Travon) November 2, 2017

How Trump responded one month ago when a white man shot nearly 600 Americans vs Manhattan terrorism. Thoughts and prayers vs death penalty. pic.twitter.com/0ymv9wL6Fl

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 2, 2017

The president of the United States is demanding the death penalty for someone who hasn't had a trial. MAGA! pic.twitter.com/UIPDfGNOVW

— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 2, 2017

Advocating the death penalty before trial isn't justice, it's a lynching. I despise what this man did to our city, but Trump is wrong here. https://t.co/YM80cFj7B6

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 2, 2017

[brown man drives car into crowd]

Trump: Terrorist! Death penalty! [white man drives car into crowd]

Trump: Fine people on both sides.

— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 2, 2017

The President of the United States screaming for the DEATH PENALTY is the modern-day equivalent of a monarch yelling "off with his head!"

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 2, 2017

Trump, after calling the US justice system a "joke" and "laughingstock," repeatedly calls for DEATH PENALTY for New York terrorism suspect. pic.twitter.com/uX6koVzc4A

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 2, 2017

Thoughts??

Tags: donald trump, legal matters, politik, sayfullo saipov, violence, viral: news