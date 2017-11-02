Home Videos Photos Shop
Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Death Penalty Call For NYC Terrorist Attacker

Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Death Penalty Call For NYC Terrorist Attacker

11/02/2017 11:09 AM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersPolitikDonald TrumpViolenceNewsViral: News

Donald Trump has called for the suspect who killed eight people and injured 12 others to "GET DEATH PENALTY!"

As you know, Sayfullo Saipov – the 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan who plowed down pedestrians and cyclists in lower Manhattan this week — faced terrorism charges in court on Wednesday. He allegedly claims to have been inspired by ISIS propaganda videos, and "feels good" about what he did. Authorities are looking into another possible suspect.

Now, Trump is asking for Saipov to receive the death penalty, and for the end of the diversity visa program that issues paperwork for 50,000 people per year from countries with low immigration rates to the US.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, POTUS tweeted:

While we appreciate swift action, we're wondering where this passion was after the attacks in Charlottesville and Vegas… when Trump was only offering his thoughts and prayers. We guess those attackers weren't brown enough.

Ch-ch-check out the responses to Trump's response (below):

Thoughts??

