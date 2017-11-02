Home Videos Photos Shop
Dylan Sprouse Is Terrifying AF In New Dismissed Trailer — WATCH!

11/02/2017 3:28 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyYoung HollywoodScary!NostalgiaRiverdale

Are you ready for a Sprouse brothers renaissance??

As you surely know, Cole Sprouse has been busy killing it on The CW's hit drama, Riverdale. Well, it appears as though Cole's twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, is also gearing up for a comeback as the trailer for his new thriller just dropped. OoOoOh!

And, from what we can tell from the Dismissed trailer, Dylan has certainly graduated from the Disney Channel as he has gone full villain for the flick. Color us intrigued!!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new trailer for yourself (above). It's Dylan like you've NEVER seen him before!

