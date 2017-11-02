Farrah Abraham hasn't been ousted from Teen Mom OG — yet.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, the MTV starlet claimed she had been let go from her hit reality show over her flourishing career in the adult entertainment industry. However, the mother-of-one has since taken to Facebook to clarify that she misspoke about the firing.
In a caption alongside an explanation video, Abraham reassured fans:
"Viacom Legal Confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract."
Regardless, the 26-year-old's assumption that she had been let go didn't materialize out of nowhere. Apparently, those in charge of Teen Mom OG pulled the plug on her filming schedule. Hmmm, very inneresting.
Not to mention, Farrah also put executive producer Morgan J. Freeman on blast for his "unprofessional, fake," and "press hungry" nature. Oh, and the single mom accused the industry executive of being a "woman hater." Although, Freeman wasn't the only one dragged, as Farrah called out several other TMOG staffers who've supposedly created an "unsafe working environment."
She continued:
"I have security, I've gone to therapy… [sic] Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women's self esteem, degrade women. This hate, this criminal behavior, bad business practices end today! My daughter, my family, myself have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs!"
Clearly, SOMETHING is going down at 11th Street Productions (AKA the company behind the Teen Mom franchise). Our theory: Freeman and co. began plotting to have Abraham removed from the show and she caught wind of it before it became official. Again, this is just a theory.
Be sure to ch-ch-check out Farrah's update for yourself (below).
