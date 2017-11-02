Fifth Harmony Crashed Sam Smith's Carpool Karaoke & His Inner Woman Was 'On Fire' — Watch Them Work!

This Carpool Karaoke was so jam-packed, James Corden had to keep it in park!

Sam Smith finally strapped on his seatbelt for the latest edition of The Late Late Show segment, and belted out his hits Too Good at Goodbyes, Lay Me Down, and Stay with Me.

While Sam and James were having quite the ball on their own, the British crooner really came alive when he was surprised by an extra pickup — the ladies of Fifth Harmony!

After Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui crammed in the back seat, Sam — a 5H superfan, obvi — straight up lost it, admitting that when he listens to their music, "the woman in me is on fire."

This ambush comes a week after Sam revealed his gender fluidity and introduced the world to his female alter ego, "Karamel."

Clearly, if the group ever wanted a fifth member again, Sam Karamel would be the first to sign up — because she had a BLAST as the carpool gang all sang Work From Home.

