Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, Fifth Harmony, Late Night TV, Sam Smith, James Corden >> Fifth Harmony Crashed Sam Smith's Carpool Karaoke & His Inner Woman Was 'On Fire' — Watch Them Work!

Fifth Harmony Crashed Sam Smith's Carpool Karaoke & His Inner Woman Was 'On Fire' — Watch Them Work!

11/02/2017 10:25 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteFifth HarmonyLate Night TVSam SmithJames Corden

no title

This Carpool Karaoke was so jam-packed, James Corden had to keep it in park!

Sam Smith finally strapped on his seatbelt for the latest edition of The Late Late Show segment, and belted out his hits Too Good at Goodbyes, Lay Me Down, and Stay with Me.

While Sam and James were having quite the ball on their own, the British crooner really came alive when he was surprised by an extra pickup — the ladies of Fifth Harmony!

Video: Sam Talks New Relationship On Ellen!

After Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui crammed in the back seat, Sam — a 5H superfan, obvi — straight up lost it, admitting that when he listens to their music, "the woman in me is on fire."

This ambush comes a week after Sam revealed his gender fluidity and introduced the world to his female alter ego, "Karamel."

Clearly, if the group ever wanted a fifth member again, Sam Karamel would be the first to sign up — because she had a BLAST as the carpool gang all sang Work From Home.

Watch the entire segment (below)!

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Meek Mill Reportedly Facing Possible Jail Time For Violating Probation
Next story »
Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum, & Pink Trick Their Daughters Into Thinking They Ate All Their Halloween Candy — WATCH!
See All Comments