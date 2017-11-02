Listen To This: Closer To You!

We've been following Frankie for a while!

She's one of our favorite up-and-coming pop girls!

Her latest release, Problems Problems, is so sweet!

It reminds us of a mix between Bebe Rexha with a bit of Meghan Trainor's throwback style!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Frankie!

Tags: bebe rexha, frankie, listen to this, marc e. bassy, meghan trainor