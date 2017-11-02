Georgina Chapman Will NEVER Take Back Harvey Weinstein As The Fashion Mogul Scrambles To Save Her Tainted Business!

Georgina Chapman is staying on the down low… for now.

The fashion designer has strayed away from the spotlight since announcing her plans to leave Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual misconduct fallout — and she isn't planning on resurfacing anytime soon.

A source revealed that the 41-year-old plans on "staying low-key" while her estranged husband's scandal boils over, explaining to People:

"She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn't have any plans for public appearances."

Probably a good idea — though we have a feeling Marchesa's business isn't exactly booming at the moment.

While the spouses have still been in contact to discuss their two children, the insider noted that a reconciliation between the two is less likely than a Weinstein-produced picture winning an Oscar this year.

The source added:

"She will never take him back… She is still shocked about all the women coming forward. She feels terrible. She is disgusted with Harvey and very angry."

We don't blame her!

But given Harvey's, er… persistence — we're sure he won't be giving up on their relationship so easily. Before entering sex addiction "rehab" last month, the movie mogul remained hopeful their marriage could eventually be salvaged.

Despite Marchesa's fabric getting caught in Weinstein's fall from grace, Georgina hopes that it's not curtains for her business just yet. The source continued:

"She hopes her business can be saved."

That's a tall order, G. Especially without all that free red carpet promotion!

Do U think Georgina's label can be saved?

