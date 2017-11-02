Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump 'Doesn't Have Any Empathy' When Discussing His Divisive Response To The NYC Terror Attack

Hi, Hillary Clinton. We miss you.

The politician stopped by the The Daily Show on Wednesday, where she discussed Donald Trump's controversial response to the NYC terrorist attack this week, among other shortcomings of this presidency.

She told Trevor Noah:

"What you want in a president, is [someone who will try] to bring a country together, talk about what happened with the event they're concerned about but not point fingers, not scapegoat and not try to set Americans against each other."

Clinton went on:

"He just doesn't have any empathy. You can disagree with someone over all kinds of partisan issues, but you want a president who can try to put himself into the shoes, the feelings of someone else, and he has not been able to do that."

Hear, hear.

Watch her full interview where she responded to the news about the Trump dossier and more (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: controversy, donald trump, hillary clinton, politik, shade, trevor noah