James Corden Reminisces About His Broadway Sex Life — Quote Of The Day!

James Corden Reminisces About His Broadway Sex Life — Quote Of The Day!

11/02/2017

"When you land in New York, there's no better city in the world to be if you start your working day at seven p.m., finish at 10:30 p.m. and have no responsibilities. So myself and Dominic Cooper, who's now on Preacher, I feel like we just went out for five months. It was a phenomenal time in our lives, because you're dropped into this little world—Hell's Kitchen, the theater district—which is the best 12 blocks in the world. There's a high density of (a) dancers and (b) gay men. So if you're young, straight, English and in the hottest play in New York City, you're gonna get laid. That's it! I'd basically pick up the women Dominic didn't want, but I was more than happy with that."

James Corden to Playboy on the state of his sex life when he moved to the States for a role in Broadway's The History Boys

Donald Trump's Corpse Stinks Up Snoop Dogg's New Album Cover — And People Are PISSED!
